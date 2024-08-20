14 Roses take to the stage tonight for night two of Rose of Tralee

14 Roses will take to the stage for the second night of the televised selection nights.
The 63rd Rose of Tralee will be crowned this evening during the live show, which takes place at the Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU from 8PM.
Last night 18 Roses took to the stage at the Munster Technological University for the 2024 Rose of Tralee.
Tonight, the remaining 14 contestants will chat to co-hosts Dáithí O’Sé and Kathryn Thomas.
The Roses who take the stage this evening are:
Cavan Rose Grace Farrelly; Chicago Rose Megan Cahill; Derry Rose Darcy Taylor; Donegal Rose Niamh Shevlin; Dublin Rose Casey Harris; Florida Rose Molly Ronan; Kildare Rose Catherine Cunningham; London Rose Glenna Mannion; New York Rose Billie Cooper; Roscommon Rose Rachel Hastings; Sligo Rose Megan McCormack; Tipperary Rose Tara Brady; Westmeath Rose Grace O’Connor; and Yorkshire Rose Clídna Bailey-Doyle.
The winning Rose is expected to be announced at around 11.30 tonight, before the 2024 Rose of Tralee will be introduced at midnight madness at Fhéile Trá Lí on Denny Street.
