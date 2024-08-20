Advertisement
14 Roses take to the stage tonight for night two of Rose of Tralee

Aug 20, 2024 17:47 By radiokerrynews
DÁITHÍ AND KATHRYN TOGETHER on stage with the roses Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD . Domnick Walsh Photographer is an Irish Aviation Authority ( IAA ) approved Quadcopter Pilot. Tralee Co Kerry Ireland. Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line        : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail :        [email protected] Web Site :    www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
14 Roses will take to the stage for the second night of the televised selection nights.

The 63rd Rose of Tralee will be crowned this evening during the live show, which takes place at the Kerry Sports Academy in the MTU from 8PM.

Last night 18 Roses took to the stage at the Munster Technological University for the 2024 Rose of Tralee.

Tonight, the remaining 14 contestants will chat to co-hosts Dáithí O’Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

The Roses who take the stage this evening are:

The winning Rose is expected to be announced at around 11.30 tonight, before the 2024 Rose of Tralee will be introduced at midnight madness at Fhéile Trá Lí on Denny Street.

 

Tuesday 20 August - Rose Selection Part Two (in alphabetical order)

Cavan – Grace Farrelly

Chicago – Megan Cahill

Derry – Darcy Taylor

Donegal – Niamh Shevlin

Dublin – Casey Harris

Florida – Molly Ronan

Kildare – Catherine Cunningham

London – Glenna Mannion

New York – Billie Cooper

Roscommon Rachel Hastings

Sligo – Megan McCormack

Tipperary – Tara Brady

Westmeath – Grace O’Connor

Yorkshire - Clídna Bailey-Doyle

 

