14 Kerry SPAR stores receive top accolade for retail excellence

Jul 3, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
14 Kerry SPAR stores receive top accolade for retail excellence
Pictured at the recent SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme for achieving exceptional standards in retailing, held in Lawlor’s Hotel, in Naas in Co Kildare, were Derk Ossel SPAR Corrib Oil Tralee; Ewan O’Shea SPAR Corrib Oil Kenmare; Frank Fortune SPAR Corrib Oil Market Street, Listowel; Eric Shally SPAR Regional Manager; Jamie Murphy SPAR Corrib Oil Bridge Road, Listowel.
14 Kerry SPAR stores have received the top accolade for retail excellence.

The SPAR stores were honoured at the recent SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme.

The awards recognise SPAR stores who have excelled across all areas of the store during the year.

These Kerry retailers received the award in recognition of their commitment to implementing best practice store standards and providing excellent customer experience to their local community.

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said: “The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme recognise those retailers who, through their ongoing commitment to outstanding retail standards and customer service, continue to set the benchmark for the SPAR brand and the Retail Marketplace overall. I congratulate all the SPAR winners from Kerry."

