SPAR Celebrates 60th Anniversary in Ireland and Launches a €60,000 Community Fund with Brand Ambassador and Olympic Gold Medallist Kellie Harrington

SPAR ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington today launched a €60,000 SPAR 60th Community Fund. For 60 years, SPAR retailers are proud to have served the communities in which they are rooted, and the new initiative will see SPAR invest €60,000 back into local communities to drive positive change and impact. Through the SPAR 60th Community Fund, six local community clubs, groups or programmes will be rewarded with €10,000 each, along with the chance to meet Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington and take her on in a fun series of challenges.

This campaign builds on SPAR’s established Community Fund initiative which was launched in December 2021. This announcement will see Ireland’s leading convenience retailer direct investment reaching €80,000 into deserving community projects across the country, something that is indicative of SPAR’s ongoing commitment of giving back to local communities and their customers.

Local clubs who enter the SPAR 60th Community Fund, not only have the chance of winning €10,000 but a club representative will also be invited to a meet and greet session with SPAR ambassador and Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington this summer, engaging in fun activities together and it is a chance for Kellie to learn about the successful clubs and the vital work they undertake in their local community.

Advertisement

SPAR and Kellie are inviting all community groups to apply for a chance to win. Applications will open on 27th March and will close on 30th April.

Launching the SPAR 60th Community Fund, brand ambassador Kellie Harrington said:

“The SPAR 60th Community Fund is a massive boost to what is a project that I’m really passionate about. Community means as much to me as it does to SPAR and I am delighted to once again be involved in boosting funds to people, clubs and programmes across Ireland who are bringing that sense of community and pride to where they live.

I am really looking forward to meeting the winning clubs this summer and would encourage everyone to enter, from dance clubs, to youth groups and retirement homes, the SPAR 60th Community Fund is open to everyone and it’s a great way of giving back in a meaningful way and seeing vital community work both acknowledged and rewarded”.

Advertisement

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, commented on the announcement:

“For 60 years, SPAR have been proud to serve local communities around the country. The SPAR 60th Community Fund is just one of the many initiatives we are launching this year to celebrate our anniversary and it allows us to continue our ongoing work of rewarding and acknowledging the communities SPAR is embedded in. It is great to have our brand ambassador Kellie Harrington with us here today, who is consistently championing the importance of community in Ireland.”

SPAR announced a partnership with Kellie in November of 2021, supporting her journey to Paris 2024.

To find out more about the SPAR 60th Community Fund and other SPAR initiatives taking place this year marking SPAR’s 60 years in Ireland, visit www.spar.ie and keep an eye on SPAR’s social media channels.

Advertisement

@SPARIreland on Facebook

@SPAR_Ireland on Instagram

@SPARIreland on Twitter



Pictured is SPAR ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington at today’s launch of the €60,000 SPAR 60th Community Fund. SPAR retailers are proud to have served their communities across Ireland for the past 60 years, and this new initiative will see SPAR invest €60,000 back into local communities to drive positive change and impact. Through the SPAR 60th Community Fund, six local community clubs, groups or programmes will be rewarded with €10,000 each, along with the chance to meet Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington and take her on in a fun series of challenges. For more information and to be in with a chance to win, visit www.spar.ie