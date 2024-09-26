Advertisement
14 Kerry businesses inspected by CCPC in relation to potential breaches of consumer law

Sep 26, 2024 17:49 By radiokerrynews
14 Kerry businesses have been inspected following complaints to the CCPC around potential breaches of consumer protection laws.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission conducted the operation after an increase in calls to its national helpline.

Enforcement officers carried out a series of unannounced inspections across Munster, with a particular focus on tourism businesses in Killarney.

43 businesses across Kerry, Cork, Limerick and Waterford were inspected in the CCPC operation.

Officers carried out inspections across the hospitality, beauty, motor and retail sectors, to ensure compliance with consumer protection laws.

The CCPC inspected 14 businesses across Killarney and Tralee, with particular attention given to businesses in Killarney, catering to the tourism industry.

Enforcement officers identified several breaches of consumer protection laws at these premises.

These included items on sale without clear or accurate price displays, while inspectors also flagged concerns with misleading information about the origin of certain products.

The CCPC says due to the confidential nature of it’s enforcement work, no further information can be given about traders or locations.

