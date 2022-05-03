14% increase in new cars registrations in Kerry last month

There was a 14% increase in the number of new cars registered in Kerry last month compared to last year.

During April, there were 158 car registrations in the county, according to the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

In Kerry, 158 new passenger cars were registered during April, up 20 on the same month last year, a 14.5% increase.

So far this year, new car registrations in the county are up 47 or almost 4% to 1,277.

Up until the end of last month, new diesel car sales in Kerry had dropped 16% to 439, and petrol registrations were down 3% to 362.

230 petrol electric hybrid vehicles have been registered, up 22%; new electric cars are up 143% to 131, but diesel electric hybrids are down 62% to 18.

Registration of petrol/plug-in electric hybrids are up 95% to 84, and there have been ten petrol and gas cars registered, up 900%.

So far this year there have been two diesel/plug-in electric hybrids, and one gas car registered in Kerry – there were none in the county last year.

Light commercial vehicle registrations in Kerry were down three to 59 last month, while heavy commercial vehicles were up one to three.