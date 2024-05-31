Advertisement
13 vacant and derelict properties in Kerry granted approval under Urban Regeneration and Development Fund

May 31, 2024 12:11 By radiokerrynews
13 vacant and derelict properties in Kerry granted approval under Urban Regeneration and Development Fund
Photo: Pixabay
13 vacant and derelict properties in Kerry have been granted approval under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

The Department of Housing also says that a 2.5 million euro fund for Kerry has the potential to create 118 homes.

The fund is available to Kerry County Council to cover the purchase price of properties and any minor works required to make them suitable for sale.

The acquired properties are then offered for private sale to those who commit the property for residential use.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien said that nationally, there are more than eleven hundred (,1123)  vacant and derelict properties identified and approved, and that these have the potential to create more than 5,400 homes. (5,406)

