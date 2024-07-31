Advertisement
News

12 Kerry schools added to Hot School Meals programme

Jul 31, 2024 12:02 By radiokerrynews
12 Kerry schools added to Hot School Meals programme
12 more Kerry schools have been added to the Hot School Meals programme.

It’s part of another national expansion of the service, which provides hot meals for primary schools.

This latest expansion will add to the almost 9,000 primary school children in Kerry benefitting from hot meals at lunchtime.

Over 80 Kerry schools are now operating the scheme after this latest addition, and all remaining schools can apply to join for the next school year in September.

A list of the 12 schools added to the programme is available below.

The addition of the 12 schools in Kerry has been welcomed by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education Norma Foley.

