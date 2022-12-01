12 confirmed cases of RSV virus in Kerry in past week

There have been 12 confirmed cases of RSV in Kerry over the past week.

The data, compiled by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, covers from November 20th to 26th.

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) - also known as Bronchiolitis - is a chest infection contracted by young children and babies.

Last week saw the highest cases of RSV the country has recorded, with 731, including 81 cases reported to HSE South , covering Kerry & Cork.

The HSE is advising parents of children aged 2 to 17 to get the free nasal spray flu vaccine for their children, from their local GP or pharmacy.