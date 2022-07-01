115 people homeless in Kerry

There are 115 homeless people in Kerry.

According to figures released by Kerry County Council, the figure has dropped significantly in the last three years.

The latest homelessness figures show that 91 adults and 14 children are currently homeless in our county.

Commenting on the figures, the council attributed part of the blame to short-term letting and the decrease in available supply as a result of the Ukrainian refugee programme.

The delivery of emergency accommodation services, it says, is reflective of the housing market generally.

A peak in homelessness figures in 2019 saw 172 adults and 95 children entering homelessness in our county.

The local authority says significant progress has been made and that it continues to manage a relatively stable programme at a high level with greater challenges and risks.