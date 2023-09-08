Advertisement
11-week night-time closure for South Kerry road

Sep 8, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
11-week night-time closure for South Kerry road
A road in South Kerry will be closed for 11-weeks at night to allow for structural intervention works to take place.

Kerry County Council says the N70 road at Gleensk will be closed from 8pm to 7am between October 1st and December 15th.

This is to facilitate structural intervention works to address damage to a section of embankment supporting road.

Alternative routes will be signposted.

The council says emergency vehicles will be accommodated during the night-time road closures.

Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare MD, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty says these works need to be carried out to ensure safety:

