11 patients in UHK with COVID-19

There are 11 patients in University Hospital Kerry with COVID-19.

The HSE’s Daily Operations Update also shows there are only three vacant beds in the hospital. As of 8pm last evening, there were 11 patients in UHK with the virus, along with one further suspected case.

Yesterday morning, there were three vacant general beds, but no vacant bed in the intensive care unit. UHK also had three patients in ICU with the virus yesterday.

The county had nearly 300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the one-week period up to Friday night, giving the county an incidence rate per population of 198.

This is the 14th highest in the country.