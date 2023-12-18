11% of Fáilte Ireland beds in Kerry used for refugees or asylum seekers

11% of Fáilte Ireland registered hospitality beds in Kerry are contracted for use by refugees and asylum seekers.

That’s according to figures released by the tourism body, which are based on data from the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration, and Youth.

They reveal that nationally, 29,586 beds contracted by the government for refugees and asylum seekers are in premises on Fáilte Ireland registers and listings, with 11% of Fáilte Ireland Kerry beds being used for this.

The government also has contracts for another 54,911 beds in non-registered properties.