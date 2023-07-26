Advertisement
News

11% of accommodation unavailable to tourists in Kerry

Jul 26, 2023 13:12 By radiokerrynews
11% of accommodation unavailable to tourists in Kerry 11% of accommodation unavailable to tourists in Kerry
Share this article

11% of accommodation in Kerry is unavailable to tourists.

That’s according to a report by Fáilte Ireland which provides an update on the Government contracted accommodation stock for asylum seekers and refugees.

It states the tourism industry is expected to lose between 700 million, and 1 billion euro in revenue this year, with at least 20% of all accommodation unavailable in Clare, Meath, Leitrim, Mayo and Offaly.

Advertisement

The highest is in Clare where 33% of accommodation is unavailable to tourists, while just 1% is unavailable in Kildare.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus