11% of accommodation unavailable to tourists in Kerry

11% of accommodation in Kerry is unavailable to tourists.

That’s according to a report by Fáilte Ireland which provides an update on the Government contracted accommodation stock for asylum seekers and refugees.

It states the tourism industry is expected to lose between 700 million, and 1 billion euro in revenue this year, with at least 20% of all accommodation unavailable in Clare, Meath, Leitrim, Mayo and Offaly.

The highest is in Clare where 33% of accommodation is unavailable to tourists, while just 1% is unavailable in Kildare.