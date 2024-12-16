11 motorists arrested on Kerry roads for driving under the influence in space of a week

11 motorists in Kerry were arrested for driving under the influence in the space of a week.

It's part of an enforcement operation being carried out by An Garda Síochána throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Between Friday November 29th and Friday December 6th, Gardaí arrested 11 motorists in Kerry for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

This includes the arrest of a woman in her 40s, who was found asleep behind the wheel, with a large vodka bottle on her person - on the N22 in Fossa.

Nationally, 134 drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving over the same period, following testing at 1,300 checkpoints around the country.

In 2023, over 230 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Kerry.

An Garda Síochána in Kerry are reminding motorists to drive responsibly and to plan journeys and make arrangements for a safe trip home while celebrating over the Christmas period.