Advertisement
News

11 motorists arrested on Kerry roads for driving under the influence in space of a week

Dec 16, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
11 motorists arrested on Kerry roads for driving under the influence in space of a week
_ photo from An Garda Síochána Kerry page - https://www.facebook.com/people/An-Garda-S%C3%ADoch%C3%A1na-Kerry/61557467494846/
Share this article

11 motorists in Kerry were arrested for driving under the influence in the space of a week.

It's part of an enforcement operation being carried out by An Garda Síochána throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Between Friday November 29th and Friday December 6th, Gardaí arrested 11 motorists in Kerry for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

Advertisement

This includes the arrest of a woman in her 40s, who was found asleep behind the wheel, with a large vodka bottle on her person - on the N22 in Fossa.

Nationally, 134 drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving over the same period, following testing at 1,300 checkpoints around the country.

In 2023, over 230 people were arrested on suspicion of drink or drug driving in Kerry.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána in Kerry are reminding motorists to drive responsibly and to plan journeys and make arrangements for a safe trip home while celebrating over the Christmas period.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Former Kerry County Councillor nominated to run in Seanad elections
Advertisement
Kerry Group milk price for November up 1c/l
Three people convicted on all counts in relation to Tralee Library protest disruption and assaults
Advertisement

Recommended

Three people convicted on all counts in relation to Tralee Library protest disruption and assaults
Kerry Group milk price for November up 1c/l
Former Kerry County Councillor nominated to run in Seanad elections
New jobs in science, engineering, and technology in Astellas Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus