104% rise in Kerry hosts receiving APR payment for housing Ukrainians

There has been a 104% rise in the space of a year - of Kerry hosts receiving APR payments for housing Ukrainians.

That’s according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

It shows that as of February 2nd, 2,420 people in Kerry were in receipt of Accommodation Recognition Payment, for providing host accommodation.

The figure is an increase on February 2024, when 1,184 arrivals from Ukraine were living in private accommodation in the county, under the scheme.

The number is also a jump of over 23% on the previous report by the CSO, as the end of September last year, when 1,920 households in Kerry were in receipt of the payment.