101 people in Kerry have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The figures were published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and cover from March 1st, 2020 to Tuesday of this week (January 18th, 2022). They show 6,087 people have died from COVID since the start of the pandemic.

Kerry has a mortality rate of 68.4 per 100,000 population; this is the third lowest rate nationally. Louth has the highest COVID death rate at 180.0 per 100,00 population, while Galway has the lowest rate at 65.9 per 100,000.