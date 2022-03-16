1,000 people detected to be drink-driving in Kerry over a five-year period

1,000 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Kerry over a five-year period.

These people were detected for drink-driving offences between 2017-2021.

During that time, over 13,600 (13,698) mandatory intoxication testing checkpoints were carried out by Gardaí in Kerry.

That’s according to figures provided by Minister for Justice Helen McEntee following a question by Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín in the Dáil recently.

Deputy Peadar Tóibín asked for a breakdown of the number of roadside drink-driving checks in each county for the past five years and the number of prosecutions that were imposed in each county during the same time.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was provided with the figures from An Garda Síochána.

They show last year that 2,782 mandatory intoxication testing checkpoints were carried out in Kerry; a further 2,014 were done in 2020.

In 2019, 2,722 such checkpoints were undertaken, while there were 2,733 in 2018 and 3,447 in 2017.

Minister McEntee says the Courts Service is unable to provide any material on prosecutions following on from roadside checks.

Garda figures show 1,000 drivers in Kerry were detected to be drink driving during 2017-2021.

144 of those were caught last year, while 132 of them were during 2020 and 230 were caught drink-driving in 2019.

There were 234 caught in 2018 and 260 in 2017, according to these figures which don’t include drug-driving detections.