100 metres of crash deck installed on Skellig Michael

Sep 18, 2022 15:09 By radiokerrynews
100 metres of crash deck installed on Skellig Michael
Skellig Michael. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan
The Office of Public Works has confirmed 100 metres of new “crash deck” has been installed on Skellig Michael.

The OPW, which is responsible for the ancient monastic site off the Iveragh Peninsula, says the extra crash deck was to protect visitors after “significant concerns” over rockfalls on the island.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site shut to visitors temporarily in the summer after a large rock tumbled onto a walkway.

An inspection report seen by the Sunday Times says rock falls will be forever a concern and it won't be possible to remove all risks from falling debris.

The OPW said they plan to install further decking to catch falling rocks but the ”island remains vulnerable to the elements” and visitors are advised to adhere to all health and safety information.

