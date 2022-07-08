100% increase in traffic accidents attended by Kerry Fire Service this year

There’s been a 100% increase in the number of road traffic accidents attended by the Kerry Fire Service this year.

The fire service was called out to 59 crashes in the first five months of the year, up from 29 in the same period last year.

An update on the activities of the fire service was provided to councillors at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting.

The Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 559 times in total between January and May this year, which is a 4% drop from the same time last year.

Gorse fire callouts are down 55% from 159 in 2021 to 72 this year.

The service was called to 47 chimney fires, a drop of 17%, while there were 76 other fires, a decrease of 11%.

General assistance calls increased by 28% from 50 to 64.

The service was also called to attend incidents involving gas or chemicals three times.

There were 89 false alarms for the Kerry Fire Service up to the end of May this year, but 87 of these calls were made with good intention.