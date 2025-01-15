10% growth predicted in employment opportunities in Kerry

One of the country’s leading recruitment agencies is predicting a 10% growth in employment opportunities in Kerry this year.

This study by FRS Recruitment expects to see the strongest growth in IT, healthcare and construction.

Nationwide, the firm are expecting to see more opportunities in IT, healthcare, commercial, industrial, life sciences, agribusiness and construction.

Advertisement

According to FRS Recruitment, the expectation of increased job opportunities locally and nationally comes with several positive factors likely to influence recruitment across the economy in 2025.

These include the anticipated reduction in interest rates, the recovery of the IT sector, more employers seeking to grow their teams after consolidating in 2024, more flexibility in the market with candidates seeking out new opportunities and the removal of the public sector hiring freeze in healthcare.

FRS Recruitment said they noted significant growth in roles coming to market in the last quarter of 2024 in Kerry and other parts of the country, with employers already signalling a strong pipeline of demand for new staff for the year ahead.

Advertisement

Speaking about their outlook for the market, Lynne McCormack, General Manager of FRS Recruitment said, “We certainly think there will be an increase in recruitment opportunities coming to market in Kerry and around the country this year. There is more optimism in the market from employers and candidates alike. We saw this start to come through at the end of 2024 and our full expectation is that will continue locally and nationally throughout 2025.

“For example we already have a significant number of employers in Kerry who either have openings available or are preparing to bring them to market in the near future. They are making plans to grow their teams and we fully expect to see quite a bit of movement locally, especially in sectors like IT, healthcare and construction.

“This comes after a very challenging year for recruitment in 2024, both in Kerry and beyond. There was certainly a strong degree of caution in the marketplace last year as employers decided to concentrate on maintaining their existing teams and asking their staff to do more in light of wider economic concerns, high interest rates, cost of business challenges and other considerations. Qualified candidates were also taking a similar outlook, with many potential candidates seeking to enhance their terms and conditions with their existing employers rather than pursuing fresh opportunities. Candidates were primarily playing it safe.

Advertisement

“However we can already see that perspective has shifted. We’ve had a range of highly qualified candidates reach out to us either side of Christmas expressing their desire to be considered should new opportunities become available this year. There is also a strong pipeline of recruitment activity coming from employers locally. All things considered we expect this will lead to a rise in recruitment activity in Kerry and around the country throughout 2025 and there will be a lot more opportunities both coming to market and being successfully filled this year,” Ms. McCormack concluded.

FRS Recruitment is one of the leading recruitment businesses operating in Ireland. They have 10 offices nationwide, with locations in Dublin, Cork, Galway, Tipperary, Limerick, Kerry, Kilkenny, Offaly, Cavan and Portlaoise. A 100% Irish business, FRS Recruitment is a proud part of the FRS Co-Op.