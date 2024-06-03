Advertisement
News

10% drop in property crime recorded year-on-year in Kerry

Jun 3, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
10% drop in property crime recorded year-on-year in Kerry
Share this article

There has been an overall drop in property crime recorded in Kerry.

That’s according to information presented at the recent Joint Policing Committee Meeting.

The figures show that in the first four months of the year there was a 10% reduction in property crime, when compared with the same period last year.

Advertisement

According to the figures 29 incidents of non-aggravated burglary were reported in the county, which is unchanged on the same period last year.

However, it represents a drop 21% on the 2022 figure, when 37 incidents were recorded.

Thefts of vehicles decreased slightly on the year before, with 11 incidents recorded, down from 12 in 2023.

Advertisement

Theft from vehicle incidents rose by 24% this year, with 26 cases reported, up from 21 in 2023.

There was a 9% drop in theft from shops recorded in the county over the period, with 173 incidents recorded this year, down from 191 last year.

However, the figure reported in 2024 is a jump of 82% on the 2022 number.

Advertisement

55 incidents of theft of other property were recorded this year, which represents a rise of 89% on the 2022 figure (29), but a drop of 26% when compared with last year (55 incidents).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry MEP says EU town centre initiative is needed to tackle dereliction
Advertisement
Woodpeckers spotted in Killarney National Park
Irish Agroforestry Network announces farm walk in Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry begin Gaynor Cup today
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Kerry MEP says EU town centre initiative is needed to tackle dereliction
Woodpeckers spotted in Killarney National Park
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus