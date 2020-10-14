New campaign urging men in Kerry engaged in domestic violence to seek help

A new campaign has been launched in Kerry, urging men engaged in domestic violence to seek help.

Move Ireland works with men who are worried about their behaviour towards their partners and children; it also supports partners.

The organisation has run programmes in Kerry in recent years, but the uptake has been low, so they’ve launched the Better than This campaign in the county today.

Chief Executive of Move Ireland, Owen O’Neill is urging men in Kerry to make contact with them.

Anyone seeking help can call Move Ireland on 065 684 86 89, or go to www.moveireland.ie