The chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels’ Federation, Niamh O’Shea, who’s general manager of the Killarney Park Hotel and John Moriarty, owner of Lord Baker’s Restaurant in Dingle discussed the matter with Jerry.
Event celebrating young women in modern Ireland takes place in Tralee
An event to celebrate young women in modern Ireland has taken place in Tralee this afternoon. The EmPowerMe event, which also marked the 100th anniversary...
Average rent in Kerry increases by over 6% in past year
The average rent in Kerry has increased by over 6% in the past year. The Rental Tenancies Board has released its latest quarterly report,...
Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members disappointed Confidence and Supply agreement extended
A Kerry Fianna Fáil TD says grassroots members are disappointed that the Confidence and Supply agreement has been extended. Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar agreed...
How Much of a Threat is Brexit to Tourism? – December 13th, 2018
A Problem Shared – December 12th, 2018
A listener has an antagonistic relationship with her mother-in-law. Val and Tony offer their thoughts.
Come to Kerry, a Great Place to Live & Work in – December 12th,...
Kerry technology companies are promoting the county as a great place to work and live. Kerry SciTech aims to showcase the benefits of working...