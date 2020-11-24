Manager Eddie Brennan and his backroom team have stepped down from the Laois senior hurling panel.

The eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny had been in charge of the O’Moore County hurlers for two years and led them to a Joe McDonagh Cup win in 2019.

Brennan was scathing of the county board in an ‘off-the-record’ interview and subsequently held talks with them last week.

They confirmed this morning that Brennan was stepping down and not seeking to remain in charge for 2021.

Mayo midfielder Conor Loftus says there is still a strong connection with the fans despite their absence at games this year.

All Championship matches are being played behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Connacht champions face Tipperary in an All-Ireland senior football semi-final on Sunday week

SOCCER

Chelsea have the chance to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League this evening.

A win away to French side Rennes should be enough to seal a spot in the last-16.

Manager Frank Lampard has warned his players against complacency, and is determined to get the job done tonight

Kick off in France is at 5.55.

Manchester United welcome Istanbul Basaksehir to Old Trafford, hoping to avenge their recent defeat by the same opposition in Turkey.

Paul Pogba could return for United after missing the win over West Brom with a knock.

It’s an 8 o’clock start.

RUGBY

Eric O’Sullivan has joined the Irish rugby squad ahead of Sunday’s Nations Cup match against Georgia at Lansdowne Road.

John Ryan is expected to train fully this week.