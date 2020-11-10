RUGBY

James Lowe will make his Ireland debut against Wales on Friday.

The New Zealander, who qualified for his adopted country last week after spending three years with Leinster, goes straight into Andy Farrell’s team for the Autumn Nations Cup opener.

Ulster out-half Billy Burns is also in line for his first cap having been named on the bench for Friday’s game.

***(Ireland team to face Wales: J Stockdale; H Keenan, C Farrell, R Henshaw, J Lowe; J Sexton (capt), J GIbson-Park; C Healy, R Kelleher, A Porter; I Henderson, J Ryan; P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris. Reps: D Heffernan, E Byrne, F Bealham, Q Roux, W Connors, C Murray, B Burns, K Earls.***

=

Ireland’s final game against France in the Women’s Six Nations has been scrapped.

Six Nations Rugby admitted it was a “difficult decision” but that they can’t proceed given the Covid-19 restrictions currently in place.

Scotland’s games against Italy and Wales are also cancelled and the table finishes as it stands with England already crowned Grand Slam champions.

In further bad news for the Irish team – next month’s World Cup European Qualifying competition has been postponed until next year.

Adam Griggs’ side were due to play against Italy, Scotland and the winner of the postponed Rugby Europe Women’s Championship.

=

SOCCER

Irish midfielder Daryl Horgan admits it’s disappointing that Declan Rice will be playing against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.

Rice switched allegiance to England after earning three Irish caps in friendly matches under former manager Martin O’Neill.

Horgan played alongside Rice in two of those games.

The Galway native understands why the West Ham midfielder took the decison to turn his back on Ireland

=

Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham could make his England debut in that game at Wembley.

The former Birmingham player has made six appearances for the Bundesliga club since his transfer.

He got his first senior England call-up after Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse and Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out due to injury.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford will miss that game as he will not report for duty until Thursday for further assessment on an injury suffered in the Premier League win at Everton.

=

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters has confirmed the top flight will “move away” from putting matches on pay-per-view TV.

The decision to charge extra for some games while fans aren’t allowed into stadiums has been heavily criticised.

MOTORSPORT

Formula One chairman Chase Carey hopes fans can return for what could be a “close to normal” season in 2021.

A record 23 races have been scheduled for next year.

The British Grand Prix will be held on the 18th of July, to avoid clashing with football’s European Championship final and the Wimbledon tennis showpiece.

The new campaign is due to start in Australia in March.