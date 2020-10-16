North Kerry one of worst-hit districts on western seaboard in terms of COVID-19 over past two weeks

The Listowel Local Electoral Area is one of the worst-hit districts on the western seaboard in terms of COVID-19 over the past two weeks.

This is according to data released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

During the fortnight up to Monday night, there were 63 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Listowel Local Electoral Area; this gives the region a 14-day incidence rate of 220 cases per 100,000 population.

When the same information was released for the fortnight up to September 28th – two weeks earlier – the Listowel LEA had fewer than five cases, meaning the data was too small to calculate an incidence rate.

The latest rate of 220 per 100,000 population is one of the worst on the western seaboard, only exceeded by some LEAs in Donegal – which is on level 4 – and a small number of areas in Clare and Limerick.

Elsewhere, the Kenmare LEA has a rate of 192 cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks, having recorded 48 cases; the Killarney area has a rate of 166, with 49 cases.

The Kenmare LEA stretches from Killorglin to the Cork border on the Caha Peninsula, and includes the Iveragh Peninsula.

The Tralee LEA is next with a 14-day incidence rate of 85, having recorded 28 cases; Castleisland LEA has a rate of 76 per 100,000 following 13 cases, while Corca Dhuibhne is the least affected, with 10 cases over the two weeks, giving an incidence rate of 70.

All LEAs in Kerry have recorded increases over the past two weeks, when there were 210 cases recorded.