Let the People of Northern Ireland Decide on Brexit – August 15th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Two leading figures in the Green Party wrote an article in yesterday’s Irish Times calling on a vote in Northern Ireland in which citizens would be asked if they want to stay in the EU or if they want to leave. Vincent P Martin, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson and Clare Bailey, the party’s leader in the North, believe this could break the impasse. Vincent P Martin spoke to Jerry.

