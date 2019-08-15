Let the People of Northern Ireland Decide on Brexit – August 15th, 2019

Two leading figures in the Green Party wrote an article in yesterday’s Irish Times calling on a vote in Northern Ireland in which citizens would be asked if they want to stay in the EU or if they want to leave. Vincent P Martin, the party’s foreign affairs spokesperson and Clare Bailey, the party’s leader in the North, believe this could break the impasse. Vincent P Martin spoke to Jerry.
Six-month turnaround for vacant Kerry council houses
It took over six months for Kerry County Council to turnaround a vacant house last year.The cost of each house averaged at €14,500, according...
Kerry councillor says Dublin hotel prices stopping football fans from attending the All-Ireland Football...
A Kerry councillor says hotel prices in Dublin will stop many football fans from attending the All-Ireland Football Final.Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill claims...
Shannon helicopter assisting walker on the Kerry Way
Shannon Rescue 115 helicopter is on its way to Glencar to assist a walker that’s fallen on the Kerry Way.Valentia Coastguard is co-ordinating the...
New Threshold Service in Kerry – August 15th, 2019
Threshold is opening a Tenancy Protection Service in Tralee tomorrow offering advice and support to those facing difficulties in the private rented sector. Assistant...
Kerry County Board Has Full Confidence in David Gough – August 15th, 2019
The chair of the county board, Tim Murphy, spoke to Jerry about the controversy surrounding the selection of the referee for the All Ireland...
Kerry College of Further Education and Training – August 15th, 2019
University isn’t the only option these days if you want to pursue education, training and career advancement. The three managers of KCFE’s new campus...