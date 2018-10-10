Eddie Barrett PRO of the festival talks us through this year’s Halloween Festival.
North Kerry murder trial hears deceased man suffered catastrophic injuries
The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple...
Second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna underway in Dublin
The second funeral service for Emma Mhic Mhathúna is underway in Dublin.The 37-year-old mother of five, who lived in Baile na nGall in...
Brendan Griffin accuses Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy over tourism VAT rate
The Minister of State for Tourism has accused constituency rival Michael Healy-Rae of hypocrisy in a row over the tourism and hospitality VAT rate....
Kncoknagoshel Halloween Festival
Medical Matters | Heartburn
Dr Eamon Shanahan discusses the importance of the flu vaccine and talks about heart burn to mark Heartburn Awareness Week.
Drivers Needed for Cancer Patients
Drivers are needed to bring cancer patients in Kerry to hospital. Sean O’Cathain is a volunteer from Ventry. He explains what’s involved.