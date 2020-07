Jerry speaks to Maria Ashe, Nurse Manager, Gáirdín Mhuire Day Care Centre, Dingle and Caitríona Ní Churráin, Manager of Comharcumann Forbatha an Leith Triuigh in Brandon. They discuss the loneliness felt by the elderly and the services they are providing during the pandemic.

Gáirdín Mhuire Day Care Centre, Dingle can be contacted on 0669151300 or [email protected]