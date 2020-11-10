Kerry TD sorry for outspoken support for John Delaney

A Kerry TD says he’s sorry for his outspoken support for the former FAI CEO John Delaney.

Independent deputy Michael Healy-Rae was speaking after the airing of a documentary on RTÉ last night, which included coverage of the Kerry TD’s support for the former CEO.

On the 10th April, 2019, Deputy Healy-Rae told an Oireachtas committee that John Delaney would receive “the mother of all welcomes” when he visits Kerry again.

He now admits that grassroots clubs will be paying for Mr Delaney’s legacy for some time to come, as a result of financial mismanagement.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae adds he wasn’t aware of the financial situation in the FAI at the time.

Since then, the government has agreed to bailout the FAI at a cost of €35 million, through state grants, loans and COVID-19 relief funds.