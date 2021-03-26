The Kerry man who survived the Battle of Waterloo – March 26th, 2021

By
Admin
-

Kerry man Maurice Shea, was the last survivor of the Battle of Waterloo. After returning home, he would be forced to emigrate during Black 47, the worst of the Famine years. He lived to be 97 and died in 1892, lauded a hero in Canada. Historian Lieutenant Dan Harvey discusses his story and a book he has written called A Bloody Day: The Irish at Waterloo:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR