The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will have to undergo significant change and restructuring, but will survive the loss of its Youthreach programme, worth 1.8 million euro .
That’s according to chairman of KDYS, Fr Ger Godley, who was speaking ahead of the transfer of the Youthreach and mentor training programmes to the Kerry Education and Training Board
Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will Survive – October 17th, 2018
