Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will Survive – October 17th, 2018

The Kerry Diocesan Youth Service will have to undergo significant change and restructuring, but will survive the loss of its Youthreach programme, worth 1.8 million euro .

That’s according to chairman of KDYS, Fr Ger Godley, who was speaking ahead of the transfer of the Youthreach and mentor training programmes to the Kerry Education and Training Board

