Kerry County Council offers business mentoring for artists

Kerry County Council are offering tailored business mentoring for artists in the county.

The council’s Local Enterprise Office, with Creative Ireland Kerry, are offering individual, hour-long mentoring clinics next month.

The clinics will be given by Méabh Ring, who has worked in the craft, design and retail sector for almost 20 years.

The mentoring aims to empower the artist with tools and techniques to market their products and grow sales, such as marketing strategies, product branding, and market research.

The clinics will be run on March 4th, 10th, 18th, and 25th, and expression of interest forms must be returned to Kerry County Council by Wednesday, February 24th.