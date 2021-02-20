Kerry companies urged to support Air Ambulance

People and companies in Kerry are being urged to support the Air Ambulance to ensure it can keep operating a seven-day service.

It costs €3,500 per mission to run, with fuel among its most significant cost.

The Irish Community Rapid Response (ICRR) is running the service in co-operation with the HSE National Ambulance Service.

They say the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on their fundraising.

The Air Ambulance operates 365 days a year and provides time critical emergency care and transport for people in the county and beyond.

It’s seeking support from companies and members of the public to ensure it can continue to operate seven days a week throughout 2021 and possibly expand its service.

In Kerry during 2020, the Air Ambulance attended the scene of road traffic accidents, cardiac arrests and farming incidents and have transported patients from treatment.

Key relationship manager with the ICRR, Karen O’Sullivan says anyone who has money to spare, can donate on their website; she says it will all benefit local communities.

Karen O’Sullivan says with the support of local companies and communities they will continue to operate and possibly expand: