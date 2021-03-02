Ireland to bid for the World Cup

Ireland is set to be part of a potential joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The UK Government has given its backing to a bid involving the FAI, English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish football associations.

FAI chief executive Jonathan Hill had raised the prospect of a joint bid when he spoke to the media on Friday.

The 2030 tournament would mark the centenary of the first World Cup.

Feasibility work on Ireland’s bid will now be carried out, before the application process opens in 2022.

Junior Sport Minister Jack Chambers, says the finer details of the plan are being worked on