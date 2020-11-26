Ian Wright Forgives Teenager for Vile Racist Harassment – November 25th, 2020

The former Arsenal and England player stated in his victim impact statement, read in Tralee District Court yesterday, that he forgives the young Tralee man who harassed him and subjected him to crass, threatening racist abuse. 18-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 8 Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee pleaded guilty to two charges, arising from the harassment of Mr Wright. Eamonn Hickson was in court for the hearing.