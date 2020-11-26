The former Arsenal and England player stated in his victim impact statement, read in Tralee District Court yesterday, that he forgives the young Tralee man who harassed him and subjected him to crass, threatening racist abuse. 18-year-old Patrick O’Brien of 8 Sycamore Court, Ashleigh Downs, Tralee pleaded guilty to two charges, arising from the harassment of Mr Wright. Eamonn Hickson was in court for the hearing.
Relative of Oaklands Nursing Home resident says HSE should find alternative homes for residents
A relative of an Oaklands Nursing Home resident says it should be up to the HSE to find alternative homes for all residents.The HSE...
Kerry TD says Oaklands Nursing Home residents shouldn’t move until COVID-19 pandemic has passed
A Kerry TD says the remaining residents at Oaklands Nuring Home should be kept there until a vaccine has been found.Sinn Féin TD Pa...
New ShopKerry website encourages local spending this Christmas
A new Kerry website has been launched to encourage local spending this Christmas.Shopkerry.ie provides details of hundreds of Kerry shops which are open or...
Shop Local this Christmas – November 25th, 2020
A new Kerry website has been launched to encourage local spending this Christmas. www.shopkerry.ie provides details of hundreds of Kerry shops which are open...
Ian Wright Forgives Teenager for Vile Racist Harassment – November 25th, 2020
The former Arsenal and England player stated in his victim impact statement, read in Tralee District Court yesterday, that he forgives the young Tralee...
The Flawed Magnificence of Maradona– November 25th, 2020
Former Republic of Ireland manager and player, Eoin Hand, remembers the legend who died yesterday at the age of 60