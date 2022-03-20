Advertisement
Killarney councillor appeals to KCC to reconsider lighting decision at busy junction

Mar 20, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
Cllr John O'Donoghue - Photo By : Domnick Walsh ©
A Killarney councillor has appealed to Kerry County Council to reconsider its decision not to provide lighting at a busy east Kerry junction.
Kerry Independent Alliance councillor John O'Donoghue had previously called on the local authority to consider installing a light at the junction where the L3015 meets the slip road by Glenflesk National School to facilitate school children walking home during the winter months.
The local authority denied the request on the basis that it didn't comply with public lighting policy.
The council will now revert back to the public lighting department.

