RACING

Aidan O’Brien has claimed a sixth win in the One-thousand Guineas at Newmarket.

Watching all of the action behind closed doors was Mike Vince:

SOCCER

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is delighted with the impact Bruno Fernandes has made since arriving at Old Trafford.

The January signing scored three goals in nine games before the Premier League season was put on hold.

Giggs says he hopes Fernandes can pick up from where he left off once the action does resume

Football behind closed doors is continuing in Germany this afternoon.

Werder Bremen remain second from bottom after a 1-nil home defeat to Wolfsburg.

The mid-table clash between Union Berlin and struggling Schalke finished 1-1.

Just kicked off in the last few minutes – Cologne are away to Augsburg.

RUGBY

The chief of the English Rugby Union – Bill Sweeney – has added increasing weight to the prospect of rugby union following league into becoming a summer sport.

Sweeney has indicated that everything was on the table during the recent calendar talks.

That included moving the Six Nations from March to April and making a late change to the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa – scheduled for July and August next year.

ATHLETICS

And the Athletics Integrity Unit – says that World 400m champion Salwa Eid Naser missed four anti-doping tests rather than the three she claimed.

The Bahraini ran 48.14 seconds – the third-fastest time in history – to claim the world title in Doha in 2019.

She claimed in an Instagram live video that she only missed three drugs tests but the AIU says there was a fourth whereabouts failure in January 2020.

She has been provisionally suspended.