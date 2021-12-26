Willie Costello, Beheenagh, Kielduff, Tralee.
Sadly missed by his family, relatives, close neighbours and many friends.
Advertisement
The funeral cortége will leave Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (Dec 29th) morning at 9.30am, travelling via the Tralee to Kielduff Road, passing Keilduff Community Centre at 10am and on by Glenduff House to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church Ballymacelligott at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.
Burial afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery.
Mass will be Live- Streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Face Book Page.
Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.
Recommended
Anyone climbing Kerry mountains throughout Christmas urged to plan trip sensiblyDec 26, 2021 13:12
Castleisland Desmonds Win North Kerry TitleDec 26, 2021 15:12
Kerry woman appointed as chairperson of Akusus GroupDec 26, 2021 17:12
Met Éireann issues weather advisory for IrelandDec 26, 2021 17:12
Wren Day celebrations will take place tomorrow in West KerryDec 26, 2021 13:12