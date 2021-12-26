Willie Costello, Beheenagh, Kielduff, Tralee.

Sadly missed by his family, relatives, close neighbours and many friends.

Advertisement

The funeral cortége will leave Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee on Wednesday (Dec 29th) morning at 9.30am, travelling via the Tralee to Kielduff Road, passing Keilduff Community Centre at 10am and on by Glenduff House to arrive at the Immaculate Conception Church Ballymacelligott at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in The New Rath Cemetery.

Mass will be Live- Streamed on the Ballymacelligott Community Alert Face Book Page.

Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee.