William Anthony Ahern, late of Lahanes, Lisselton and Charles Street, Listowel, Co Kerry.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel on Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa’s Church, Ballydonoghue on Wednesday morning at 10.45a.m. where the Requiem Mass for William Anthony Ahern will be celebrated at 11.00 a.m. Interment afterwards in Kilehenny Cemetery, Ballybunion. No flowers please, donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K. or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel.

Family information-

Son of the late William and Margaret (nee Downey) and dear brother of Marie, May, Brenda, Thomas and the late Patsy, Jerry, Kathy and Margaret. Sadly missed by his loving family, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace