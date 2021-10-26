Vera Clifton née Lyne, Ross Caste, Killarney and late of Madam's Hill, Killarney.

Vera passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Harry and loving mother of Mary, Veronica, John, Denise, Florence and Harold. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her family, sons-in-law Dion, John-Joe, John and Derick, daughter-in-law Rita, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters Mary, Florence, Ellen, Margaret, Declan and John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and her many friends. Predeceased by her brothers Sonny and Josie.

Reposing at her family home on Thursday afternoon for family and close friends. Funeral cortége leaving her family home on Friday morning at 9.20am to arrive at St Mary's Cathedral for 9.55am for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Vera's Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/killarneycathedral followed by burial in Aghadoe Cemetery, Killarney. No flowers by request, donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.