Tony Stack, Toor, Duagh.
Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.
Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen, son Stephen, daughters Julie, Deb and Nora, grandchildren Lauren, Conor, Lexie, Ciaran and great-granddaughter Ffion, brothers Bill, Stephen and John, sisters Nora and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Paul, Tony and Carl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tony being celebrated at 11a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.
The family have asked that people refrain from handshaking both at the Church and Cemetery.
