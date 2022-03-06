Advertisement

Mar 7, 2022 12:03 By receptionradiokerry
Tony Stack, Toor, Duagh.

Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry Listowel on Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Kathleen, son Stephen, daughters Julie, Deb and Nora, grandchildren Lauren, Conor, Lexie, Ciaran and great-granddaughter Ffion, brothers Bill, Stephen and John, sisters Nora and Kathleen, daughter-in-law Lisa, sons-in-law Paul, Tony and Carl, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh, on Wednesday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tony being celebrated at 11a.m, live-streamed on www.dioceseofkerry.ie (Duagh page), followed by burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

The family have asked that people refrain from handshaking both at the Church and Cemetery.

Condolences (1)

Carmel Ward (Looney)

Mar 7, 2022 12:03

Thinking of you all at this Sad time. Tony rest in peace. All the Looney Family in Birmingham. 💔

