Tony O' Shea, Lahard Upper, Beaufort, Killarney and formerly of Boulia, Firies, Killarney.

Tony's brave battle ended on Tuesday 29th August 2023 in the loving presence of his family and wonderful staff of University Hospital Kerry, Tralee. Predeceased by his parents James C. & Debbie and his brother Nelius. Sadly missed by his loving wife of 50 years Cáit, his son James C., daughters Doreen, Caitríona & Mary, his adored grandchildren Nina, Úna, Molly, Tommy & Emma, sisters Norrie & Mai, brothers-in-law Liam, Dónal, Seán & Joseph, sisters-in-law Mairéad, Mary & Eileen, daughter-in-law Natalia, sons-in-law Damian, Adrian & Stephen,wonderful relatives, kind neighbours, great friends, former work colleagues & customers at Culloty's Menswear Killarney, Kerry Mineral Waters & C&C Killarney.

"The clock of life is wound but once"

Reposing Thursday evening (Aug. 31st) at Flynn's Funeral Home Castlemaine (V93XNE2) from 6pm - 8pm

followed by removal to The Church of the Immaculate Conception Listry.

Requiem Mass Friday (Sept. 1st) at 1 o' clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on

https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-immaculate-conception-listry

Tony's family would like to thank you for your support and understanding at this difficult time.