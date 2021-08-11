Tommy Molyneaux, Irrebeg and Lixnaw Fabrications.
A private family requiem mass will take place for Tommy on Saturday in St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw
at 11.00 a.m. followed by burial in Kiltomey cemetery.
Tommy's funeral cortége will depart from his residence on Saturday morning at 10.15 a.m. approximately en route to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw and will proceed at 12 noon approximately to Kiltomey Cemetery.
Family flowers only donations if desired to Nano Nagle School, Listowel or care of Buckley/Finucane Funeral Directors Lixnaw.
