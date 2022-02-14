Tom (Tomás) Begley of Listellick North, Tralee and formerly Feohanagh, Dingle.

Beloved husband of Kay and dear father of Niamh, Tommy and Patrick and dear son of Mary and the late Tommy. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandson Adam, brothers Cornelius and Diarmuid, sister Eileen, Niamh’s partner Simon, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Advertisement

Funeral arriving to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee, on Friday morning at 10.30am where the Requiem Mass for Tom will be celebrated at 11am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to www.cuanmhuire.ie or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home.