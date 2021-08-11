Tom (The Punter) Scanlon, Woodgrove, Moyvane and late of Leitrim Middle, Moyvane.
A private family funeral will take place for Tom, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Friday morning at 11.00 a.m, with burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.
Sadly missed by his cousins, dear neighbours and friends.Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.
