Tom Stack, 2 Upper William Street, Listowel (formerly Stack McGrath's Bar and Stack's off licence) and late of Cahirdown, Listowel. Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Monday afternoon at 2.15 p.m, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated ar 2.30 p.m, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com, followed by burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.
Beloved husband of the late Bea. Much loved and cherished father of Marie and Martin. Sadly missed by his son-in-law Sean (Hennelly), daughter-in-law Viv (Canty), grandchildren Niamh, Eve and Bea, great-grandchild Jay, his sister Sr. Margaret (England), niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and the staff of Lystoll Lodge Nursing Home.
