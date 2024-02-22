The death has occurred of Tom O'Sullivan (The Smith), Strandsend, Caherciveen on Thursday, 22nd February 2024, surrounded by his loving family in his home at Strandsend.

Predeceased by his father Johnny and his mother Anne. Tom will be forever loved and greatly missed by his wife Sheila, his daughter Ava, his son Ian, his sisters Mary O'Connor (Glencar), Joan O'Donoghue (Glenbeigh), Kathleen McCarthy (Bahaghs), Colette Breen (Glencar), and his brother John (Strandsend), his uncle Jim, his aunt Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, his extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen on Friday from 5pm to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 1pm in the O'Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen with burial afterwards in Relig Chill Fhaoláin.

HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE PLEASE

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Edel's Road to Recovery