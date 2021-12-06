Tom Foley, The Marshes, Roughty Bridge and Shelburne Lodge, Kenmare and formerly of Avondale, Ballinacurra, Limerick.

On the 30th of November, 2021, Tom passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at the home of his daughter Grace in London. Beloved husband and best friend of Maura (née O'Connell). Loving father of Senga, Jane, Thos, Grace and Christina. Adoring grandfather of Liam, Louis, Julia, Diarmuid, Ben and Tom. Predeceased by his brothers Jim and Gerard. Sadly missed and dearly loved by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother Willie, sisters-in-law Grainne, Pat, Judith and Inez, Louis and Liam's mother Sophie, sons-in-law Jerry, Patrick and Flor, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and many good friends.

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Friday morning from O' Connor's Funeral Home to Holy Cross Church, Kenmare for 10.30am Requiem Mass which will be live streamed on www.kenmareparish.com , followed by burial in Holy Cross New Cemetery, Kenmare.

Family flowers only please.