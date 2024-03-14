Tom Bambury, Ballyconry, Lisselton. Peacefully, on March 13th, 2024, at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his parents William and Nora and his brothers Mossie and Paddy. Tom will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Bridie, son Liam, daughters Diane, Deirdre and Norrette, grandchildren Dean, Rhia, Jack, Rían and Kira, brother Christy, sisters Marie, Norrie and Marian, sons-in-law Kieron, James and Neegam, brothers-in-law John, Bernard and Declan, sister-in-law Mary (St. Albans), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

MAY HE REST IN PEACE

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, this Friday evening from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Saturday afternoon at 1.45 pm, with the Requiem Mass for Tom being celebrated at 2.00 pm, followed by burial afterwards in St. John's Cemetery, Ballybunion.